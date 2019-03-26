IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Good girl, Marley!

An Iredell County Sheriff's K-9 tracked down a missing elderly man back on Sunday, March 24.

According to deputies, their office received a call about a missing elderly male with a medical condition who was last seen at 115 Deepwater Road, north of Statesville.

When the responding deputies arrived, they gathered information on the man's clothing description and established a perimeter so their dogs could start a track.

Iredell County Sheriff Hard work, dedication, and specialized training are hallmarks of the Iredell County Sheriff's Office Canine (K-9) Unit. All of our canine teams are specially trained to maintain the highest level of...

Deputy Joseph Hodges arrived on the scene with his bloodhound “Marley." The sheriff's office reports that within minutes K-9 Marley tracked directly to the man, who had walked a few hundred yards away.

Deputies said he was found, sitting on the ground near a vacant residence, extremely cold and in need of immediate medical attention.

"Hard work, dedication, and specialized training are hallmarks of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Canine (K-9) Unit. All of our canine teams are specially trained to maintain the highest level of proficiency," the sheriff's office wrote on their Facebook page.



Iredell County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Hodges and K-9 Marley have been a team since October of 2018. Marley was a family pet who was donated to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Hodges and Marley have been successful in locating citizens in need, as well as one wanted fugitive.

Popular on WCNC.com