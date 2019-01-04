ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — K-9 Titan is already back on his paws after being shot by a suspect Friday.
The St. Petersburg Police Department shared a video of him up and walking Sunday.
Officers said they are hoping he will be able to head home next week.
K-9 Titan and Pinellas County sheriff’s Sgt. David Stang were shot by a suspect Friday during a traffic stop. Stang was shot twice in the shoulder.
