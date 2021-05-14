Austell K-9 officer shot during manhunt has leg amputated

Officer Edward Reeves was hoping veterinarians could rehab Jerry Lee's leg. However, the damage they found from the bullet was too extensive.

AUSTELL, Ga. — An Austell Police K-9 officer shot during a manhunt in April had to have his leg amputated.

His handler, Officer Edward Reeves, was hoping veterinarians could rehab Jerry Lee's leg. However, in an exclusive interview with 11Alive, Reeves said it isn't that simple.

He said the veterinarians tried, but when they went back in to examine Jerry Lee, they found the damage from the bullet was just too extensive. Reeves said it was a difficult decision, but it's what is best for the K-9.

Reeves and Jerry Lee aren't just partners - they're best friends. The dog is a member of Reeves' family.

His patrol car is decorated with pictures of Jerry Lee and a TikTok account that features both of them has more than 56,000 followers. Reeves has been giving constant updates to the thousands of people who are pulling for Jerry Lee, and he hated to share the difficult news that the veterinarians would have to amputate his leg.

"It's not what I wanted, but the doctors think it's best," he said.

The bullet shattered the bones in Jerry Lee's leg and tore through his tendon. It pushed his tricep muscle into his shoulder. The veterinarians told Reeves there was no way to repair it, and amputation was their only choice. However, in two weeks, Jerry Lee should be rebounding.

"It's phasing me more than it's phasing him. He is resilient. And he's a hero. The best dog I could ever ask for," he said.

Reeves still takes Jerry Lee to work when he's in the office. His partner misses being there.

"He wants to come to work and do his job. I would love to explain to him why, but I can't," Reeves said.

He said he plans to take Jerry Lee out in to the community after he's healed. Reeves wants the K-9 to show people what he has overcome.

"His story is not done, it's just beginning," he said.

Friday evening, 11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross posted an update about Jerry Lee's condition. He is out of surgery and is doing well.