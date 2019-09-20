ATLANTA — Her name is Hippo. She's an 8-year-old French bulldog. She has cancer. And she's missing.

According to the dog's owner, Bill Furman, Hippo got loose on September around 5 p.m. after a service company left the gate unlatched at their home in the Sylvan Hills neighborhood. That area is located between Langford Parkway and Interstate 75.

All six of Furman's French bulldogs escaped. They managed to find five of them, but Hippo is still missing.

Furman said that Hippo is a "very sick French bulldog" who is "suffering from cancer".

"We’re devastated and expecting the worst as French bulldogs don’t tolerate the heat well," Furman said.

Hippo is described as a "blue brindle" with a "mass cell tumor" on her front left paw.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact Furman at 404-825-9670.

Missing French bulldog

