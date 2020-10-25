Newnan police on mission to catch pigs with hilarious social media post

They said the pigs are someone's pets, but they believe the owner moved away from the area, although they are still investigating.

NEWNAN, Ga. — Newnan police took to social media to let people know what all the fuss was about Sunday morning on East Broad Street.

They said they are trying to capture several pigs, but are not having much luck.

"They’re very quick and nimble, as if they were in the Olympigs or something," they wrote on social media.

They said the pigs are someone's pets, but they believe the owner moved away from the area, although they are still investigating.

"Hogwash, I know," they said.

They are asking residents in the area to call them if they spot the pigs or are able to catch them.

But be careful...

"...maybe they do karate where they learned to pork chop," they wrote.

Officers and the local animal control spent time this morning trying to catch them, but they said they would not let them get close to them and that they would run into the woodline.

"Either way, we can’t chase them anymore, or we’ll need a ham-bulance," they said.

The pigs are described as very "ham-some." One is black and the other is white / pink with black spots.

The hashtag they used for the post? What else other than #PigsChasingPigs.