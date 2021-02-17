Retired Gwinnett Police K-9 Zeke passes away

The narcotics detection K-9 officer worked in the Special Investigations Section from 2013 to 2020.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett Police Department family is mourning the loss of retired K-9 Zeke, who passed away on Feb. 15.

According to a release from the department, K-9 Zeke served with the Gwinnett Police Department from 2013 to 2020 as a narcotics detection K-9 officer in the Special Investigations Section.

Over the course of his career, K-9 Zeke made several notable seizures, the department said.

During his career, he found over 56 pounds of cocaine, 6 pounds of fentanyl, 27 pounds of methamphetamine, 10 pounds of heroin and over 5,000 pounds of marijuana, they said.

According to the release, over the course of his career, K-9 Zeke was also used by several other law enforcement agencies, including the DEA, FBI, ICE, Homeland Security, GBI, and the US Postal Inspectors.

After his retirement, they said, Zeke lived with his handler, Gwinnett Police Corporal Stanley Jones and his family.