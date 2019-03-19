LITHONIA, Ga. — A dog in poor condition who looked to be starving was found tied to a tree in DeKalb County. Now, police are searching for its owner.

The emaciated dog was found abandoned and tied to a tree near the Arabian Mountain Nature Center in Lithonia on March 10. Police are currently trying to find the owner.

The dog is severely underweight, to the point that its bones are showing sharply through its coat.

It was taken to LifeLine Animal Project in Chamblee where the group is working to bring the dog up to a healthy weight.

Anyone with information about the dog or its owner is asked to contact the DeKalb County Police Animal Cruelty Unit at 404-294-2645.

