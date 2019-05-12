ATLANTA — Christmas came early during LifeLine's annual Black Friday adoption weekend.

From Friday, Nov. 29 to Monday, Dec. 2, 472 animals were adopted and will be spending the holidays in their new homes. The adoption fees were waived during this period.

They said 288 dogs, 182 cats and 2 guinea pigs were adopted.

The previous record was set in 2016 after 376 animals were adopted.

All of LifeLine’s shelters participated in the event including DeKalb and Fulton County Animal Services, the LifeLine Community Animal Center and the LifeLine Cat Adoption Center.

LifeLine DeKalb County Animal Services Director Kerry Moyers-Horten says they are thrilled with the adoption weekend results.

“Employees here were overjoyed to see so many pets get adopted, and there was hardly a dry eye in the shelter by the close of Cyber Monday. We cannot thank everyone enough for their support and hope it continues throughout December.”

They said there are 40 to 60 animals that arrive daily, so anyone wanting to adopt this holiday season will have plenty to choose from. To view animals available for adoption, for adoption rates, or for the shelters’ addresses and phone numbers, please visit LifeLineAnimal.org.

“We asked the Atlanta community for their support, and they responded by turning out and adopting more animal ever before during a Black Friday Weekend! To say we are grateful is an understatement,” LifeLine Animal Project Fulton County Animal Services Director Lara Hudson said.

