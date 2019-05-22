LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A K9 officer with more than 7,500 hours on the force serving the community in Gwinnett County has died.

Eros worked from August 2013 to June 2018 alongside his partner Cpl. Brandon Townley.

In a short statement alongside multiple photos of Eros, the department said he would be "greatly missed" by his family.

The loss has also been felt across departments in the county. Georgia Gwinnett College Police shared the news as well and added their words of comfort.

"It's never easy losing a partner," the department said on Facebook. "You are in our thoughts Cpl. Townley."

Since the news broke on Wednesday, dozens have also shared their condolences on Facebook ranging from prayers to acknowledgments of losing their own pets recently.

"RIP Eros. Thank you for your service!" said one.

"The family is wonderful and my heart hurts for their loss," said another. "Eros was amazing."

