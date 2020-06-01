FAIRBURN, Ga. — An American bulldog stolen from a vehicle in Conyers has been reunited with his owners.

The show dog, Crayola, was taken from a vehicle at a gas station in early December. Another dog, a French Bulldog, that was stolen at the same time has since been recovered.

Police found the 9-month-old dog last week while investigating drugs and weapons tied to a known local gang in South Fulton, Georgia.

"She seemed very happy when she got there," said South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows. "She seemed well-cared for."

Meadows said that it's thought the suspects weren't aiming to steal the dogs.

"We think that they were in the process of committing a slider crime and the dogs just happened to be in the vehicle at the time," Meadows said.

On Sunday, Crayola was reunited with her owners, who are from Jacksonville, Florida.

Owner Prie Roldan said she was happy to have her beloved puppy back.

"People are like, 'It's just a dog,' because, you know they don't have dogs," Roland said. "They really are like our family...I bottle fed her."

In addition to the recovery of Crayola, South Fulton Police said they recovered 14 weapons, a stolen car, and various drugs across two locations. One was at a Clayton County address on Joan of Arc Place and another at a College Park apartment complex on Godby Road. Several people were taken into custody. They were thought to be associated with the "Sex Money Murder" gang.

