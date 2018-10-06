WALTON COUNTY, Ga. -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office says they've received a report and photographs of an alligator that was seen along Jersey Walnut Grove Road on Saturday.

The photographs the sheriff's office received were taken from inside of a vehicle as the gator ambled down the roadway before stepping off into the weeds.

Officials with the Sheriff's Office tell 11Alive News that the Georgia Department of Natural Resources has been contacted to see about trapping this particular alligator and relocating it to an area well away from human habitation.

Folks are cautioned to leave alligators alone if they run across them in the wild, and to report them to authorities. In most cases, according to the Department of Natural Resources, they are more interested in staying away from human contact as opposed to getting into a confrontation with people.

Many forms of wildlife, including alligators and armadillos - which have been more common to southern portions of Georgia - have been seen in metro Atlanta in recent months.

The alligator was spotted on Saturday, June 9, 2018 on a Walton County road.

WXIA

PHOTOS | Gator spotted in Walton County

PHOTOS | Gator spotted in Walton County

© 2018 WXIA