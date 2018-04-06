COLLEGE PARK, Ga. -- MARTA Police said that what they described as a "large bear" was captured by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Monday afternoon.

They said it was located underneath a bridge near the west parking lot of the College Park MARTA station Monday afternoon.

The bear was initially spotted Monday morning at about 6:15 in the rail yard near the College Park station. Animal Control and Department of Natural Resources crews were called and responded to the location.

DNR crews will relocate the bear to an area well away from human habitation.

