Leatherback sea turtle hatchlings emerge on Ocracoke Island, first time on Cape Hatteras since 2007

OCRACOKE, N.C. — For the first time in 16 years, leatherback sea turtle hatchlings emerged from a nest on Cape Hatteras National Seashore on the Outer Banks.

The hatchlings came from a nest on Ocracoke Island and came after Cape Hatteras officials said that nearly 100 leatherback sea turtle eggs were found on the beach in June.

A social media post said 19 hatchlings have emerged and started their journey to the ocean after 70 days of incubation. The largest of all living turtles began hatching on Ocracoke Island on Monday night.

According to the National Park Service, leatherbacks are the largest sea turtle in the world, weighing up to 2,000 pounds and measuring up to 6.5 feet as adults. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the species' global population has declined an estimated 40% over the past three generations, and are considered endangered under the Endangered Species Act.

The last time leatherback nests had hatch activity on Cape Hatteras National Seashore was in 2007 on Ocracoke Island. Before that, it was in 2002 and 2000, both on Hatteras Island.