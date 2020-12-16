The Little Rock Zoo hosted a Facebook-Live gender and name reveal of their newest addition, who is also apart of an endangered species.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Waddle it be? It's a boy!!

On Monday, Nov. 2., the Little Rock Zoo welcomed an African penguin, born to mother Skipper and father Eze.

Today, the Little Rock Zoo hosted a Facebook-Live gender and name reveal of theie newest addition, who is also apart of an endangered species.

After the cake cutting gender reveal, the Zoo revealed his name: Little Rocky.

Log into Facebook Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.

These warm-climate penguins normally live in about 40-80 degree weather, so that's why you don't see any ice or snow on their exhibit.