CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. – The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office has a new member: Tracker the bloodhound!

Tracker is not only the newest member of the force, but the first bloodhound in the history of Clayton County law enforcement.

The 8-week-old puppy was imported from Europe where both her parents were tracking dogs. Tracker, along with her siblings, will "track" for law-enforcement agencies around the world, according to Clayton County.

PHOTOS | Tracker, Clayton County's bloodhound puppy

Tracker immediately stood out to Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill who spotted her while face timing K-9 Deputy Griffin of the litter. Hill said she stood out because she was aggressive and lively, separating herself from the herd.

Clayton County said Tracker won’t just "track" criminals, but also help find lost children or missing elderly citizens.

Residents won’t see her on the job until around six or eight months while she continues to grow and train.

RELATED | Rookie police dog finds 60 pounds of meth during first bust

© 2018 WXIA