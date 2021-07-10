Metro Atlanta animal rescue receives 20k for new van

The nonprofit organization works to place homeless animals in the south and transport the animals up north into homes for adoption.

ATLANTA — NASCAR driver Brandon Brown and new cryptocurrency Baby Dodge Coin gave a metro Atlanta animal rescue and shelter $20,000 for a new van at Atlanta Motor Speedway Saturday.

Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters now has a new van for its "TransFur" program.

"Northern states have a greater demand for adoptable pets than animals available," according to a release.

Since 2018, Furkids has transported 3,000 homeless animals in Georgia.

To keep up with the growing demand, Furkids said the new van will help.

Baby Doge Coin, the world's first dog-charity cryptocurrency, partnered with the NASCAR driver to present a check for the animal rescue's van.

“Baby Doge Coin is a brand-new cryptocurrency with a unique goal; to save as many dogs as possible,” Brandon Brown said in a release. “Since their beginning in June of 2021, they have donated almost $100,000 to help save dogs and are considered the world’s first dog-charity cryptocurrency. My team and I are proud to join the Furkids drive to match homeless animals from the South with loving adopters in Northern homes.”

This season, Brown #68 is driving a Chevy Camaro and sporting the animal rescue's logo.