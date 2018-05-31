CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. -- A dog rescued in Clayton County is showing signs of progress.

Mikey, who got his name from his rescuer, was covered in burns and extremely underweight when he was found. He couldn't even hold his head up.

Just last week, Mikey only weighed 25 pounds. His caregivers say he can now stand, walk, and hold up his head. He's also gained four pounds.

An employee who worked at the apartment where Mikey and his owner lived noticed that the dog was in desperate need of help. Animal Control was notified and left two notices for the owner.

After that, the apartment worker saw the dog outside in a locked crate. He took Mikey to the Grayson Animal Hospital in Gwinnett County and alerted the police.

"This is the worst abuse I've ever seen," said Cinnamon Koch, a rescue worker. "He's so sweet and loving all he wants to do is kiss you."

After others heard about Mikey's case the community stepped in to help. Four girls, Annabelle, Ari, Addie, and Rylee donated their allowances to go towards Mikey's recovery.

The Society Humane Friends of Georgia and Out of the Box Boxer Rescue are also working together to collect donations. Donations can be made for at either rescue for Mikey.

