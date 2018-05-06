DeKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- A DeKalb County animal control officer was in for a surprise when he responded to a stray dog call but found something else instead.

Authorities said Officer Harper arrived to find another four-legged animal - a goat - grazing along Bouldercrest Road.

"The animal was 'herded' into the truck, but claims he is a 'scapegoat,' DeKalb police posted on Twitter. "If this is your 'kid,' call Animal Services!"

As for Harper, the department described him as "the G.O.A.T." - or the Greatest Of All Time.

