Way to go, Annie Rose!

CINCINNATI — Good dog!

An Ohio pup has won a starring role in the 2022 Cadbury Bunny commercial. Annie Rose – an English Doodle from Cincinnati – won a contest among 10 finalists for the annual Easter ad.

“Annie Rose is a hardworking therapy dog who visits local nursing homes in her home state of Ohio,” company officials tell 3News. “She loves bringing smiles to the communities she serves – so much so that not even a global pandemic can stop her.”

During COVID restrictions, Annie Rose spent time dressing up in costumes while making special appearances outside nursing home windows when visitors weren’t allowed inside.

For her victory in the Cadbury contest, Annie Rose has also been rewarded with a $5,000 cash prize. In addition, the votes she received helped raise $20,000 for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

Other animals in the top 10 this year included:

A miniature horse from Florida

Hedgehog from Maryland

Bearded dragon from Washington

Cat from Texas

Llama from New York

This isn't the first time an Ohio dog has won the Cadbury Bunny contest. Back in 2020, a two-legged dog named Lieutenant Dan was crowned the champion.

Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated article on March 23, 2022.