The perfect situation for commitment-phobes: getting to experience owning a pet for two weeks, rather than an intimidating 10+ years.

The LifeLine Animal Project, which manages the DeKalb and Fulton County Animal Services shelters, is currently caring for more than 1,000 animals, resulting in a dire overcrowding situation.

To help combat the mass animal influx, LifeLine is seeking out foster homes to help alleviate the stress that a large number of animals place on the shelters. Cats and dogs of all breeds, sizes and ages are available for temporary homes starting June 16.

LifeLine Public Relations Director Karen Hirsch describes the benefits of foster care.

"It frees up space, allowing us to focus on placing fewer animals into loving homes or with rescue groups,” Hirsch said. “It also gives animals a break from the shelter, while exposing them to more potential adopters."

The organization will offer any supplies and support needed for foster families.

Potential hosts can visit LifeLine’s Dog House & Kitty Motel, 129 Lake Street in Avondale Estates, DeKalb County Animal Services, 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Fulton County Animal Services, or 860 Marietta Blvd NW between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For adoption inquiries, LifeLine is running a Pick Your Price promotion throughout June, where adopters can name the price for a pet at all of LifeLine’s shelters.

For shelter hours or more information, visit LifeLineAnimal.org/shelters

