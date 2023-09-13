Crying puppies trapped in storm drain rescued in Paulding County

In a post from the Paulding County Fire Rescue on Facebook, authorities said the two puppies were "lucky to be alive."

ATLANTA — Two puppies were saved after Paulding County and Cobb County firefighters ran to the rescue.

In a post from the Paulding County Fire Rescue on Facebook, authorities said the two puppies were "lucky to be alive."

A neighbor alerted the fire department after they heard the cries of the puppies 20 feet underground. They said the puppies were swept away during last night's storms.

The puppies were trapped in a two-foot wide pipe and were at least 60 feet from the nearest manhole. Firefighters describe the rescue as complicated and dangerous for first responders, but teamwork between the two fire departments saved the lives of the two pups.

"Although a little scared they will be fine," the fire department said in its Facebook post.

Firefighters received special confined space training and equipment. They worked for over an hour to save the pups.

Do you have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at WhereAtlantaSpeaks@11Alive.com.