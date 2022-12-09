x
'Picchu' the penguin recovering after swallowing dime thrown into habitat at zoo

Officials say Picchu likely mistook the coin for the shiny appearance of a fish, a main part of a penguin's diet.
Credit: John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Picchu the penguin is recovering from surgery Friday after vets found a dime in their stomach. 

John Ball Zoo says they discovered a small metal object during a routine exam. Using endoscopy equipment, the veterinary team was able to remove it and discover it was a dime. 

Officials say Picchu likely mistook the coin for the shiny appearance of a fish, a main part of a penguin's diet.

Credit: John Ball Zoo

Unfortunately, John Ball Zoo says it's not uncommon for objects like this to be thrown inside habitats. That's why they're reminding visitors not to throw objects into habitats and enclosures.

