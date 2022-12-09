Officials say Picchu likely mistook the coin for the shiny appearance of a fish, a main part of a penguin's diet.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Picchu the penguin is recovering from surgery Friday after vets found a dime in their stomach.

John Ball Zoo says they discovered a small metal object during a routine exam. Using endoscopy equipment, the veterinary team was able to remove it and discover it was a dime.

Officials say Picchu likely mistook the coin for the shiny appearance of a fish, a main part of a penguin's diet.

Unfortunately, John Ball Zoo says it's not uncommon for objects like this to be thrown inside habitats. That's why they're reminding visitors not to throw objects into habitats and enclosures.

