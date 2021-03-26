Retired Polk County Sheriff's Office K-9 dies

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its retired K-9 deputies.
K-9 Kony died recently at 12 years old, according to the sheriff's office. The four-legged former deputy courageously served Polk County from 2011-2017.
"Yesterday we said goodbye to retired K-9 Kony," the sheriff's office wrote, in part.
The sheriff's office said Kony crossed the "Rainbow Bridge" as both a retired law enforcement dog and a beloved pet to the Hill family.
