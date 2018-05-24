GAINESVILLE, Ga. -- As the summer months roll in, Hall County authorities are reporting yet another case of rabies.

According to a release from Hall County government, a rabid raccoon was found in the 2900 block of Bride Drive. Hall County Animal Control was called to the area after a dog made contact with a raccoon.

► Fourth confirmed rabid case detected in Hall County this year

► Child bitten by rabid Rottweiler in Gwinnett

► Hall Co. Sheriff: GA 365 sniper idolized Parkland shooter

That raccoon was later sent to the Georgia Public Health Lab in Decatur where it tested positive for rabies. Signs have been put up in the area to warn residents. Officials in Hall County said this is the fifth case of rabies in 2018.

The county is urging anyone who sees an animal acting abnormally to call Hall County Animal Services at 770-531-6830 or dispatch after hours at 770-536-8812. They're also suggesting anyone with pets to get them vaccinated for rabies.

In Hall County, pets can get their shots at Hall County Animal Shelter for $10 Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The shelter is located at 1688 Barber Rd., Gainesville, Georgia.

© 2018 WXIA