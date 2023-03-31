Raccoon tests positive for rabies after dogs attack it in Gwinnett County

The raccoon was taken in for testing after several dogs attacked it in a wooded area along Buford Highway.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Health Department officials are warning residents to be on the lookout for any animals behaving unusually after a raccoon was discovered with rabies earlier this week.

The raccoon was taken in for testing after it was attacked by several dogs in a wooded area along Buford Highway in Buford on Tuesday. Officials said the raccoon tested positive for the rabies virus after being picked up by the Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement.

Foxes, raccoons and other critters are known for carrying diseases such as rabies, which can easily spread to humans and animals via a scratch or bite.

Health officials urged all pet owners to ensure their pets are updated on the current rabies vaccinations. If a dog or cat gets rabies and is unvaccinated, they must be "strictly quarantined" for four months. They must receive the rabies vaccination one month before leaving quarantine, according to officials.

Here's how you can help protect yourself and your pets against rabies: