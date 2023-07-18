'Pint-sized burglary suspects' attempt break-in at Douglas County Sheriff's Office, deputies say

There's still a ringleader, believed to go by 'Ma' that is at large, the sheriff's office joked.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglas County deputies are keeping an eye out for a masked suspect who walks on all fours and likely encouraged a sheriff's office break-in on Tuesday, they said.

The sheriff's office posted the two suspects detained Tuesday. Staff members said the "pint-sized burglary suspects" were trying to force themselves into the employee entrance. Luckily, the suspects were a pair of young raccoons.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office shared photos of the attempted break-in Tuesday.

"Understandably, they resisted the initial attempts to capture them, but staff members were finally able to contain them," the sheriff's office said.

Earl and Lee, the nicknames of the alleged bandits have been sentenced to "rest and rehab" at a raccoon-friendly environment, the sheriff's office said, adding that the two critters will be looked after by animal rehabilitators.

"We fully expect them to 'bail out' of the rehab location before the end of the summer," deputies joked.

However, there could be one alleged bandit still on the loose.

The crew's ringleader "Rocket," believed to go by "Ma," is still at large. If caught, deputies said they would surrender it to the same rehab as the two little raccoons.

No staff members or deputies were hurt during the incident, the sheriff's office said.

Do you have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at WhereAtlantaSpeaks@11Alive.com.