HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — The old adage goes that two heads are better than one, but an odd discovery along the South Carolina Coast demonstrates the saying quite literally.

The Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island wrote that they came across an adorable mutation of a two-headed sea turtle, Tuesday, while on patrol during a nest inventory.

The group wrote that a bicephalic hatchling - using the scientific term - is more common in reptiles than any other animals, but it's still "very rare."

As with other live hatchlings found during a nest inventory, the group wrote, this hatchling was released to the ocean.

Facebook / Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island

"Good luck to Squirt and Crush!" the group wrote on their Facebook page.

The news comes as sea turtles nested at a record pace along the Georgia coast.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Biologist Mark Dodd said if nesting continues increasing, he expects up to 4,500 nests by the end of the season. The previous record, set in 2016, is 3,289 loggerhead nests. Loggerhead sea turtles are the species seen most often in Georgia.

Nesting season usually reaches its peak in June and continues into early July. Less intense nesting usually lasts through August.

