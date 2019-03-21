Hill’s Pet Nutrition is expanding its recall of select canned dog food products with potentially dangerous levels of vitamin D.

Pet owners nationwide have complained their dogs died or got very sick after eating Hill’s food. There are at least three class-action lawsuits.

Symptoms of elevated levels of vitamin D in dogs include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss.

If your dog was fed Hill’s and has any of these symptoms, you should contact your veterinarian.

You’ll find the list of products involved in the expanded recall and the original recall here.

Pet parents in the U.S. who purchased the product with the specific lot/date codes listed should discontinue feeding and dispose of those products immediately or return unopened product to your retailer for a refund.

No dry foods, cat foods, or treats are affected.

For more information, please contact Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc. at 1-800-445-5777 every day during the hours of 7am-7pm (CST) or at contactus@hillspet.com. Information can also be found at www.hillspet.com/productlist

