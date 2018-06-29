HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A rescue effort is underway in South Huntsville for a 7-week old deaf puppy named Toffee.

Officials with a New Leash on Life say around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Toffee fell down a 50-60 foot deep hole in the backyard of her foster family's home in South Huntsville.

The fire department attempted to help rescue her and used a camera to check on her. Crews also tried to rig up something to get her out but weren't able to do so.

A cave rescue squad also attempted to physically go down and get her but were not able too.

Crews are still trying to reach the puppy.

Officials with A New Leash on Life and the fire department are looking for someone to come forward with a solution to help rescue the dog. Anyone with a suggestion can email it to pets@anewleash.org.

