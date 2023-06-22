'Fawn-tastic rescue!' | Roswell firefighters save fawn caught in retention pond

The fire department posted the story, as well as pictures of the little fawn, to its Facebook page on Thursday.

ROSWELL, Ga. — Firefighters in Roswell were credited with saving a fawn recently after encountering it stuck in a retention pond.

The Roswell Fire Department called it a "fawn-tastic rescue!"

The department posted the story, as well as pictures of the little fawn, to its Facebook page on Thursday.

They said:

A “fawn-tastic” rescue!

#TeamRFD’s Truck 24 crew recently embarked on a wild adventure involving a fawn and a retention pond near Elan Court. On Tuesday, firefighters jumped into action to save a fawn that took an unexpected dip in the pond. The uninjured fawn was successfully rescued and is now safe and sound.

Remember, if you spot wildlife in distress, it's important to contact the professionals. Reach out to us and we'll be there to lend a helping hand (or hoof)!

The photos showed one of the firefighters with the fawn.