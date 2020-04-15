See a snake? Don't panic! Here's what you should do

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has these tips.

ATLANTA — With spring in full swing, people aren't the only ones enjoying more of the great outdoors. Animals - including snakes - are also venturing outside their homes.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said they always field more calls and emails this time of year about the increased activity among the creepy crawlies, and most involve the following two questions:

What species of snake is this?

What should I do?

If you happen to encounter one - don't panic!

The Georgia DNR said the answer to the first question is seldom a cause for concern. According to Daniel Sollenberger, a senior wildlife biologist with the DNR, chances are high that the snake you come across is NOT a venomous species of snake. In fact, only six of the 46 species native to Georgia are venomous. Further, only one species - the copperhead - usually thrives in suburban areas, where many Georgians live.

"While at least one of Georgia's six species of venomous snakes could be found in each county in the state, seldom are they the most common species encountered,” Sollenberger said.

(Story continues below gallery)

Photo guide to the six venomous snakes of Georgia

As for the answer to the second question - what should you do, or not do, if you seen a snake - the DNR offered these tips:

1. Try to identify - from a safe distance

The DNR said it has resources to help people identify snakes, such as the georgiawildlife.com/georgiasnakes guide, which includes DNR’s “Venomous Snakes of Georgia” brochure.

According to the DNR, non-venomous snakes like the scarlet kingsnake, eastern hognose and watersnake species are frequently confused with their venomous counterparts - the coral snakes, rattlesnakes and water moccasins, respectively.