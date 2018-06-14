Snakes are coming out of hiding for the summer, and people across the country have found them in some weird places, like their cars and air vents.

For most people, finding a snake in your house is not something you want to see.

RELATED | Your guide to the six venomous snakes in Georgia

While it's not extremely common, it does happen.

"I average about three a week," said Patrick O'Briant with Critter Wranglers, LLC.

He said snakes aren't trying to bother you. In fact, they want to stay away from you.

RELATED | What to do if you are bitten by a snake!

But if they're looking to cool down, the shade of your house can be a good option.

"They can get through pretty much anything that is general ease of access," said O'Briant. "Everyone knows snakes don't have hands. If they can push it, they'll push it to get into a place."

O'Briant said there are a few popular ways that snakes can get into your house:

  • Getting in through the crawl space
  • Crawling up through gutters
  • Going through any open door, screen or doggy door
  • Chasing a rodent into the dryer line

O'Briant has been called to remove snakes from cars, floor vents, crawl spaces, dryers and other hiding spots inside a house.

When a snake gets inside, he said people want to know all the places it could have hidden.

"Where is the snake, where could it be, where could it be hiding," said O'Briant. "Essentially the answer is anywhere that the snake can fit its body is where it can be."

PHOTOS: Snakes seen in metro Atlanta
01 / 102
02 / 102
Terrie Thompson
03 / 102
Brandie Rider
04 / 102
Meg Hartman
05 / 102
Monique Bredas (Mableton, Ga).
06 / 102
Sara Wise (Chattahoochee Bend State Park)
07 / 102
Canton, Ga. -- Cathie Reinhagen Heck
08 / 102
Jennifer French Poole (Covington, Ga.)
09 / 102
Jody Hawk
10 / 102
Kimberly Serafin - Panola Stat Park
11 / 102
Amy Curran -- Woodstock, Ga.
12 / 102
Amanda Purvis
13 / 102
Alexa Turner McLelland
14 / 102
Amber Nicole McCranie
15 / 102
Kim Scholes Chattaoochee National Forest at Cochran Shoals
16 / 102
Tina Lee White Gainesville
17 / 102
Amy Byess
18 / 102
Bonnie Hilton Alpharetta
19 / 102
Michelle Kiefert Michelle Kiefert_
20 / 102
Tara Gilmore Medlock park
21 / 102
Jennifer Putnam
22 / 102
North Georgia CoyWebscar
23 / 102
David Simmons Hiram
24 / 102
Craig McKinney
25 / 102
Justin Branam
26 / 102
Kimberly Burgess Posey
27 / 102
Sally Sage Dawsonville
28 / 102
Just today! Right by my backdoor, down the steps!
29 / 102
Spotted yesterday. 4.5 feet. John's Creek. (Brian Symonds)
30 / 102
This was found in Jenkinsburg.....just south of Atlanta. (Calvin Burford)
31 / 102
Carrie Keller
32 / 102
No snakes were harmed in the taking of this pic. Thank God for zoom and that we know he is actually protecting us. (By Jason Poteet)
33 / 102
Thanks Pris L. Mann!
34 / 102
35 / 102
It's off my backyard in Forsyth County 2 weeks ago (Amanda)
36 / 102
37 / 102
Melanie McCord
38 / 102
Steph
39 / 102
We have a pair of Speckled King snakes living under our house. Here is the "smaller" of the two. (by Alex Fusco)
40 / 102
James Elder
41 / 102
This was by my front door in Lawrenceville!! Still can't figure out what kind it is. Some say brown water snake. Others say copperhead. Would love to know for sure. (Ronda Whitney)
42 / 102
It's off my backyard in Forsyth County 2 weeks ago (Amanda)
43 / 102
Near our wood pile in Dallas, GA. King snake eating copperhead
44 / 102
Savalas Reed
45 / 102
Steph
46 / 102
I found this snake on the road in my neighborhood last week. Water Moccasin. Suwanee, GA. Michelle McShane
47 / 102
We have a pair of Speckled King snakes living under our house. Here is the "smaller" of the two. (by Alex Fusco)
48 / 102
My name is Valerie Fowler Robinson this was in our garage in Douglasville a black snake
49 / 102
My name is Valerie Fowler Robinson this was in our garage in Douglasville a black snake
50 / 102
Thanks Pris L. Mann!
51 / 102
52 / 102
53 / 102
54 / 102
55 / 102
56 / 102
57 / 102
Rat snake in Wilmer!! It just got done eating something and could hardly move.
58 / 102
59 / 102
60 / 102
61 / 102
62 / 102
63 / 102
64 / 102
65 / 102
66 / 102
67 / 102
68 / 102
69 / 102
70 / 102
71 / 102
Michael Womack: Water snake eating a trout on Holley Creek near Eton 03/29/16
72 / 102
Gina Bolton Sherman: Cleveland, Ga.
73 / 102
Lynn Sauls Carlile This guy showed up in our family room a couple of weeks ago! East Cobb.
74 / 102
Jodie Vaughn Brown: On our neighborhood trail by the creek in Cumming
75 / 102
Michael Meehan: This guy is 3' long and now resides in my barn.
76 / 102
Gary Wirl: Saw this guy basking in a spot of sunshine...in the middle of the mountain bike trail at Harbins Park in Dacula.
77 / 102
Robbie Ewing: I found him last year on my porch. So far he's kept away all the bad ones. He's huge though this image doesn't do him any justice. He's a good 5-6ft long.
78 / 102
Curtis Crawshaw: This little family in Winder scared us yesterday while we were doing a clean up job. They were safely released into the woods.
79 / 102
Alan Swann's Backyard
80 / 102
Sonja Bagby: Small brown snake. OTP Carrollton Greenbelt.
81 / 102
Wendy Wallace: I see this big female every year in the spring. She's had these 2 new males trying to "warm her up" for a couples of weeks now. Near the KSU Stadium in Kennesaw.
82 / 102
Jose Morales
83 / 102
Kimlie Couch: Rat snake 2 days ago!! It was pretty big and had some attitude. Thanks to my neighbor Emil J. Kukoly Heidi Kukoly for guiding it safely into the woods.
84 / 102
Adrienne Passmore Brown: March 14th in Roswell yuck!
85 / 102
Imogene Turner Roncadori: Apple Valley near Jefferson
86 / 102
Donna Lee Smith: 6 footer in Suwanee
87 / 102
Gabriela Oramas Duarte: My son like them too
88 / 102
Karole Johnson Mahaffey: Copperhead, Monticello GA
89 / 102
Angel Sumner-Thomason: Here is a better view of my visitor
90 / 102
Rachel Coates: He's watching you! My sweet peavey
91 / 102
Britni Cress: Hiding under our basketball goal in Kennesaw
92 / 102
Lynn Sauls Carlile: This guy showed up in our family room a couple of weeks ago! East Cobb.
93 / 102
Jodie Vaughn Brown: On our neighborhood trail by the creek in Cumming
94 / 102
DJrojas Raleigh NC: I saw this one at the Neuse River park east.
95 / 102
Angel Sumner-Thomason: I have since early March they are as confused as we are about the weather here is my daily visitor from the lake
96 / 102
Donna Howard Turner: Although I found this 3'+ king snake February 26 it was no bigger than .5" tops around. It scared me to death because I never expected it where it was hiding
97 / 102
Nikki Smith: I'm pretty sure this little snake was in a dead tree that we cut down. Oops. I don't know what kind of snake this is, but it had a friendly face, even when it curled up trying to look all scary!
98 / 102
Submitted by Kelly Adams
99 / 102
Delicia Whittaker: In front of the garage. ..probably 5 inches long but in my mind it was a very much alive fire breathing dragon
100 / 102
Laekyn Ivester Self: Found this danger noodle on my arm, look out y'all they are sneaky!!
101 / 102
Heather Ausburn saw this one
102 / 102
Craig Sears has one for a pet!

He said they'll usually go to warm places low to the ground, so you're not likely to find one in your bed or bathtub.

If you do find a snake somewhere you'd rather not have one....

"Don't scream, don't agitate it, assume that it's trying to get out of the house as much as you want it out of the house," said O'Briant.

He said the most common snakes people see are black or gray rat snakes.

They're not venomous, but there are just a couple kinds of snakes in East Tennessee that are.

To avoid any mishaps, O'Briant advises you not to try and catch a snake if you're not trained to do so.

Sign up for The Speed Feed newsletter below to get the latest headlines in your inbox each weekday!


© 2018 WBIR