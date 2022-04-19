Snake season in Georgia | What to what and what not to do if you encounter one

Here's what you need to know about the slithering reptiles.

ATLANTA — As spring flourishes, all types of snakes have been emerging in Georgia. So, how can you tell if they are venomous? Here's what you need to know about the slithering reptiles.

Venomous or not?

Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Senior Wildlife Biologist Daniel Sollenberger said seldomly the snake you encounter is venomous. According to the Georgia DNR, only six of the 46 species native to Georgia are venomous, and only one – the copperhead -- flourishes in suburban areas.

Venomous snakes in Georgia

Copperhead

Pigmy Rattlesnake

Timber Rattlesnake

Cottonmouth

Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake

Eastern Coral Snake

"While at least one of the state’s six species of venomous snakes could be found in each county in the state, seldom are they the most common species encountered,” Sollenberger said.

What to do and don't do

If you encounter a snake, Georgia DNR said you can try to identify it from a safe distance by using its venomous snakes of Georgia list. Georgia DNR said do not attempt to handle the snake and give it plenty of space.

Also, the DNR said to remember that snakes are predators that feed on small mammals, amphibians, insects or even other serpents.

According to Georgia DNR, "there is no need to fear non-venomous snakes." The DNR added that Georgia's native non-venomous species are protected by state law; another one, the eastern indigo is federally protected.

If the snake is clearly identified as venomous, the DNR said it's a danger to people and pets. You can also consult Georgia DNR for a private wildlife removal specialist.

Non-venomous snakes in Georgia

Eastern Green Watersnake

Brown Watersnake

Plain-bellied Watersnake

Banded Watersnake

Northern Watersnake

Queen Snake

Striped Crayfish Snake

Glossy Crayfish Snake

Black Swamp Snake

Brown Snake

Florida Brown Snake

Red-bellied Snake

Eastern Ribbon Snake

Common Garter Snake

Smooth Earth Snake

Rough Earth Snake

Eastern Hognose Snake

Southern Hognose Snake

Ringneck Snake

Eastern Worm Snake

Pine Woods Snake

Mud Snake

Rainbow Snake

Black Racer

Coachwhip

Rough Green Snake

Corn Snake

Eastern Rat Snake

Gray Rat Snake

Pine Snake

Common Kingsnake

Black Kingsnake

Mole Kingsnake

Scarlet Kingsnake

Eastern Milk Snake

Scarlet Snake

Southeastern Crowned Snake

Florida Crowned Snake

Eastern Indigo Snake

Brahminy Blind Snake (non-native)