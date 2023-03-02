Officially 1 month since Southwest Florida eagle Harriet went missing

Leaders behind the popular Southwest Florida Eagle Cam tweeted in memory of the missing mama bird, saying Harriet is forever in their hearts.

FORT MYERS, Fla — As the community circling around the Southwest Florida eagle family continues to keep up with updates from the nest, a whole month has gone by without Harriet.

After first disappearing in February, the beloved mama bird hasn't been seen since she left the nest on Feb. 2. She had been reportedly vocalizing at intruders in the area before she left.

"While we may never know her final resting place, her legacy will continue to grow as we cherish the beautiful moments observed on the cameras and via ground photos over the past 12+ years," a tweet read.

It’s been exactly one month since the last sighting of our beloved Harriet. While we may never know her final resting place; her legacy will continue to grow as we cherish the beautiful moments observed on the cameras and via ground photos over the past 12+ years. pic.twitter.com/DzS3S8dEMg — SWFL Eagle Cam (@SWFLEagleCAM) March 2, 2023

Her disappearance left papa bird M15 alone to raise their eaglets, E21 and E22. While seeing some bumpy moments, the papa bird has been successful in protecting and feeding his babies.

"This guy deserves 'Dad of the Year' award," a tweet from the SWFL Eagle Cam reads. "Both eaglets continue to thrive thanks to M’s strength & perseverance. We know Harriet would be proud."

This guy deserves ”Dad of the Year” award. Both eaglets continue to thrive thanks to M’s strength & perseverance. We know Harriet would be proud. 💔 📸 by Paul Dandini

See the latest on the search for Harriet ➡️ https://t.co/YBIKaaUK0v pic.twitter.com/znk6Hxnn81 — SWFL Eagle Cam (@SWFLEagleCAM) February 7, 2023

It's "very difficult" for one eagle to raise the young alone and success stories are not that common – but it's not impossible

The pair successfully raised two eaglets last year garnering a lot of attention from the public, who loves to see the live cams of the tiny birds growing and thriving.

"Harriet and M15 are a well-seasoned and bonded Eagle pair. They use their excellent skills and instincts to nurture and protect their family and territory," Dick Pritchett Real Estate said in a previous post online. "Through all the trials in their life, they have also had tremendous successes."

Forever in our Hearts, Flying High & Free. 💔🦅 pic.twitter.com/ZhkYboVFYG — SWFL Eagle Cam (@SWFLEagleCAM) March 2, 2023

While we don't know if or when Harriet will return, the eagle-loving community is keeping watch of the live cam for more updates.

The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam has been livestreaming this nest since 2012. Following some downtime after Hurricane Ian, the live look returned — and the eagles rebuilt their nest. Today, it uses four discreet cameras that monitor the birds around the clock.

For anyone wanting to watch highlights from the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, you can find them here.