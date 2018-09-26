State leaders are discussing ways to improve laws concerning service animals.

Georgia Sen. Renee Unterman (R.) said the talks were prompted by a legally blind woman who came to her with a story about how her service animal was attacked by another service animal at a medical appointment.

Wednesday was the first of three meetings held by the Senate Study Committee, where animal lawyers, airlines and the food industry added their testimony to the discussion.

Service animals aren't just pets. They are needed by their owners to help them for medical reasons.

The issue concerning them is that anyone can go online and register their pet as an emotional support animal without proof that one is needed.

Unterman said some may be abusing the rules, so she wants to take steps to put an end to it.

They called for Delta Air Lines to be a part of the conversation. They also included a viral photo of a passenger who brought a turkey on board and other animals such as a peacock.

RELATED | An emotional support peacock? Comfort animal or not, some airlines saying no

"The famous picture with the peacock is indelible in my mind," Unterman said.

"That was another airline but we have pictures of a turkey, a wild turkey on our airline," said a Delta representative.

"People say these are their service animals, and unfortunately the public has taken a law and a remedy for people who are truly disabled and they have gone beyond what is really feasible and what's appropriate. That's why we're having to have the hearings and potential law changes," Unterman said.

Even some service animal trainers said some people are playing the system.

The state Senate Study Committee will conclude with a vote in December.

WATCH | Delta Cracks Down on 'Emotional Support Pets' After Passengers Bring Spiders, Turkeys

© 2018 WXIA