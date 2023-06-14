Cattle on the loose in Henry County, posing 'significant danger' to drivers

The cattle are roaming in the Wilkerson and Rex Road area, authorities said.
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County sheriff’s deputies are looking to bring in some stray cattle that have been roaming the Wilkerson and Rex Road area.
Deputies have even deployed a team to locate the animals.
Authorities are warning drivers in the area to be safe as the the cattle pose a "significant danger" to those on the road.
"These animals are often unpredictable and can cause serious accidents and injuries," the sheriff's office said.
Deputies have asked for the public's help in identifying the owners. They said they want to prevent the cattle from wandering the roads.
Anyone who sees the cattle are asked to call the tip line at 678-215-3106.
The sheriff's office is also asking drivers to slow down in that area until they find the cattle.
