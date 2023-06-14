Cattle on the loose in Henry County, posing 'significant danger' to drivers

Attention Henry County residents! We want to bring a public safety concern to your attention. Stray cattle have been reported wandering around the Wilkerson and Rex Road area, posing a significant danger to drivers and the public. These animals are often unpredictable and can cause serious accidents and injuries. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is actively working to gather the cattle and ensure the safety of drivers and the public. We are asking for your help in identifying the owners of these animals and prevent them from wandering onto the roads. If you see stray cattle in the Wilkerson and Rex Road area, be sure to get in touch with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (678) 215-3106. We also encourage drivers to slow down and use extra caution in this area until the situation has been resolved. Thank you for being so cooperative in helping us address this public safety concern. Stay safe!