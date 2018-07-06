BAY COUNTY, Fla. — Two dogs are dead after a man who was being arrested for an unrelated crime failed to tell Florida authorities about the pets he left in his vehicle.

The Bay County Sheriff's Office arrested 39-year-old Matthew Reece Sunday.

Deputies received a call about a man who appeared intoxicated trying to open vehicles on Thomas Drive. They found Reece in a nearby parking lot. He told deputies he thought the vehicle belonged to a friend.

The deputy who responded smelled alcohol on Reece's breath. Authorities said he couldn't name anyone that he know locally. He was taken to jail for disorderly conduct.

He had his initial court appearance for that charge on Monday and was released from jail.

Deputies said Reece never told them he left his vehicle nearly a half mile away with three small dogs locked inside of it.

On Tuesday, Reece's wife called deputies inquiring about the vehicle because she was concerned about the dogs. They told her that her husband had been arrested and that he never mentioned anything about a vehicle or dogs.

Deputies searched the areas close to where they arrested Reece. About 45 minutes later, they found the vehicle at a Dollar General. Two of the dogs were dead. Animal Control came to the scene to pick up the deceased dogs and the one that survived.

Reece called the office claiming he was in mental distress because his wife was angry with him and needed to talk to a deputy. Deputies responded and questioned him about the dogs.

Authorities said he admitted that he knew about the vehicle along with the dogs and didn't mention it to authorities. Deputies took him back into custody.

