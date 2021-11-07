There is a decline in fireflies this summer season; Hear what experts say is causing it

Entomologists say the decline in various insects is causing a ripple effect.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The days of seeing hundreds of fireflies in your backyard are slowly slipping away.

"I did have a thought, they seem to be less," said Alec Miller of Lancaster.

"They're declining at an alarming rate, at an alarming rate all around the world this is being noticed," said entomologist Dr. John Wallace.

Dr. Wallace says as other insects begin to fall in danger of extinction, so will other fireflies.

"Fireflies feed on other insects, and if other insects are going away, that's going to influence the firefly population," said Dr. Wallace.

He says this is similar to a ripple effect.

"When we see declines in honeybees, we're not just seeing declines in honey bees, we're seeing declines in other species of insects that pollinate plants,' he said, "then we're seeing a decline in insects that feed on those insects such as fireflies.

Dr. Wallace adds if human society works to address issues of environmental dangers, it will bring about a great impact.