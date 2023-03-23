Video: Baby owl named 'Lil Hoot Hoot' found in Bibb County backyard

Their office said Lil Hoot Hoot was taken to a local wildlife rehabilitation center and transported to Auburn for full rehabilitation and release.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — An owlet was found bouncing around a resident's house in Bibb County, according to the sheriff's office.

The baby, dubbed Lil Hoot Hoot, was found by a resident. The man stumbled upon the owl when he noticed a nest grounded in his backyard, according to officials.

The sheriff's office said Lil Hoot Hoot was taken to a local wildlife rehabilitation center and transported to Auburn for full rehabilitation and release.

Several photos and a video were posted on Facebook by the sheriff's office. The video depicts animal enforcement officer Rebecca Galeazzo with Lil Hoot Hoot, who was making owl noises.