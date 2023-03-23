Video: Baby owl named 'Lil Hoot Hoot' found in Bibb County backyard

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — An owlet was found bouncing around a resident's house in Bibb County, according to the sheriff's office.
The baby, dubbed Lil Hoot Hoot, was found by a resident. The man stumbled upon the owl when he noticed a nest grounded in his backyard, according to officials.
The sheriff's office said Lil Hoot Hoot was taken to a local wildlife rehabilitation center and transported to Auburn for full rehabilitation and release.
Several photos and a video were posted on Facebook by the sheriff's office. The video depicts animal enforcement officer Rebecca Galeazzo with Lil Hoot Hoot, who was making owl noises.
Owlet found in Bibb County named 'Lil Hoot Hoot'
1 / 6