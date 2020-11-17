Here’s the cutest pig, maybe ever | She was found in DC with a broken leg, and is happily oinking once again

Lyla the potbellied pig is now in the care of D.C.’s Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA). She’s looking for a home, but HRA could use some help first.

WASHINGTON — She’s a pig in the big city with a pink-tipped snout, a serious ability to snuggle, and now, she’s on the move once again.

Lyla the potbellied pig was saved nearly a month ago after a passerby noticed her stirring along Naylor Road in Southeast.

The good Samaritan who scooped the swine from the street found the piglet with a badly broken leg. The Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA) immediately stepped in to nurse Lyla back to health.

“Pigs do require a lot of specialized care, because you want to keep them really stimulated and you want to make sure they’re social,” said Anthony Waddell, learning and talent development manager at HRA. “We’re going to reach out to various partners to make sure we find a place that she can stay where she will be safe, and where she can be happy.”

Dr. Justin Ganjei of Veterinary Surgical Centers in Vienna repaired Lyla’s leg, reducing the cost of the surgery.

But HRA said it still needed $3,000 to cover the costs of the operation, even after the charity Pigs & Pugs Project donated $1,000 to help Lyla’s recovery.

HRA set up a donation website for Lyla, as her caretakers now begin the search for her new home outside the District.

“Pigs are not allowed in D.C., they are considered ‘livestock,’ which is illegal in D.C.,” Waddell said. “But we’re going to make sure she finds a good forever home.”

HRA said investigators are seeking information concerning how Lyla was abandoned around October 20.