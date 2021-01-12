x
Animals

Waterfowl hunting season resumes today in Georgia

The season will run through Jan. 31.

ATLANTA — Hunting season resumes today in Georgia for a range of waterfowl, with the state's Department of Natural Resources sharing a few reminders about important regulations.

Dec. 12 marks the opening of the second hunting season for waterfowl, following an earlier one-week period at the end of November. This period will last until Jan. 31.

Some of the waterfowl now in season include Canada geese, coots, ducks, gallinules, mergansers, sea ducks such as scoters and eiders, and geese including snow and white-fronted breeds.

Georgia DNR's Law Enforcement Division posted a reminder with some hunting tips on Facebook:

  • Wear your personal flotation device in and around the water
  • No lead shot
  • Be aware of what is behind your target
  • Don’t hunt impaired (that includes prescription drugs)

They also included one extra tip: Have fun!

