ATLANTA — A snake bite can be scary. And most have no idea if the snake is poisonous.

We talked to the Director of Georgia Poison Control Center in Atlanta. Here are some of the steps if you get bitten by a snake.

READ THIS | Your guide to the six venomous snakes in Georgia

1. Get to the hospital as soon as possible!

2. Don't try to grab the snake or take a pic after getting bitten. It could bite you again.

3. Don't try and cut and suck the venom out! It only works in the movies not in real life.

4. Don't put ice on a snake bite! The ice makes the venom spread rapidly through the blood stream.

And if getting bit by a snake isn't bad enough, the cost for antivenom is expensive. Lopez says the cost of one shot is between $5000 and $10,000 dollars. He goes on to say, he's seen cases where people leave the hospital with a bill as high as $250,000.

Lopez goes on to say they treat every snake bit as a dangerous snake bit and a picture of the snake is not as important as the symptoms.

Terrie Thompson
Brandie Rider
Meg Hartman
Monique Bredas (Mableton, Ga).
Sara Wise (Chattahoochee Bend State Park)
Canton, Ga. -- Cathie Reinhagen Heck 
Jennifer French Poole (Covington, Ga.)
Jody Hawk
Kimberly Serafin - Panola Stat Park
Amy Curran -- Woodstock, Ga.
Amanda Purvis
Alexa Turner McLelland
Amber Nicole McCranie
Kim Scholes Chattaoochee National Forest at Cochran Shoals
Tina Lee White Gainesville
Amy Byess
Bonnie Hilton Alpharetta
Michelle Kiefert Michelle Kiefert_
Tara Gilmore Medlock park
Jennifer Putnam
North Georgia CoyWebscar
David Simmons Hiram
Craig McKinney
Justin Branam
Kimberly Burgess Posey
Sally Sage Dawsonville
Just today! Right by my backdoor, down the steps! 
Spotted yesterday. 4.5 feet. John's Creek. (Brian Symonds)
This was found in Jenkinsburg.....just south of Atlanta. (Calvin Burford)
Carrie Keller
No snakes were harmed in the taking of this pic. Thank God for zoom and that we know he is actually protecting us. (By Jason Poteet)
Thanks Pris L. Mann!
It's off my backyard in Forsyth County 2 weeks ago (Amanda)
Melanie McCord  
Steph
We have a pair of Speckled King snakes living under our house. Here is the "smaller" of the two. (by Alex Fusco)
James Elder
This was by my front door in Lawrenceville!! Still can't figure out what kind it is. Some say brown water snake. Others say copperhead. Would love to know for sure. (Ronda Whitney)
It's off my backyard in Forsyth County 2 weeks ago (Amanda)
Near our wood pile in Dallas, GA. King snake eating copperhead
Savalas Reed
Steph
I found this snake on the road in my neighborhood last week. Water Moccasin. Suwanee, GA. Michelle McShane
We have a pair of Speckled King snakes living under our house. Here is the "smaller" of the two. (by Alex Fusco)
My name is Valerie Fowler Robinson this was in our garage in Douglasville a black snake
My name is Valerie Fowler Robinson this was in our garage in Douglasville a black snake
Thanks Pris L. Mann!
Rat snake in Wilmer!! It just got done eating something and could hardly move.
Michael Womack: Water snake eating a trout on Holley Creek near Eton 03/29/16
Gina Bolton Sherman: Cleveland, Ga.
Lynn Sauls Carlile This guy showed up in our family room a couple of weeks ago! East Cobb.
Jodie Vaughn Brown: On our neighborhood trail by the creek in Cumming
Michael Meehan: This guy is 3' long and now resides in my barn.
Gary Wirl: Saw this guy basking in a spot of sunshine...in the middle of the mountain bike trail at Harbins Park in Dacula.
Robbie Ewing: I found him last year on my porch. So far he's kept away all the bad ones. He's huge though this image doesn't do him any justice. He's a good 5-6ft long.
Curtis Crawshaw: This little family in Winder scared us yesterday while we were doing a clean up job. They were safely released into the woods.
Alan Swann's Backyard
Sonja Bagby: Small brown snake. OTP Carrollton Greenbelt.
Wendy Wallace: I see this big female every year in the spring. She's had these 2 new males trying to "warm her up" for a couples of weeks now. Near the KSU Stadium in Kennesaw.
Jose Morales
Kimlie Couch: Rat snake 2 days ago!! It was pretty big and had some attitude. Thanks to my neighbor Emil J. Kukoly Heidi Kukoly for guiding it safely into the woods.
Adrienne Passmore Brown: March 14th in Roswell yuck!
Imogene Turner Roncadori: Apple Valley near Jefferson
Donna Lee Smith: 6 footer in Suwanee
Gabriela Oramas Duarte: My son like them too
Karole Johnson Mahaffey: Copperhead, Monticello GA
Angel Sumner-Thomason: Here is a better view of my visitor
Rachel Coates: He's watching you! My sweet peavey
Britni Cress: Hiding under our basketball goal in Kennesaw
Lynn Sauls Carlile: This guy showed up in our family room a couple of weeks ago! East Cobb.
Jodie Vaughn Brown: On our neighborhood trail by the creek in Cumming
DJrojas Raleigh NC: I saw this one at the Neuse River park east.
Angel Sumner-Thomason: I have since early March they are as confused as we are about the weather here is my daily visitor from the lake
Donna Howard Turner: Although I found this 3'+ king snake February 26 it was no bigger than .5" tops around. It scared me to death because I never expected it where it was hiding
Nikki Smith: I'm pretty sure this little snake was in a dead tree that we cut down. Oops. I don't know what kind of snake this is, but it had a friendly face, even when it curled up trying to look all scary!
Submitted by Kelly Adams
Delicia Whittaker: In front of the garage. ..probably 5 inches long but in my mind it was a very much alive fire breathing dragon
Laekyn Ivester Self: Found this danger noodle on my arm, look out y'all they are sneaky!!
Heather Ausburn saw this one
Craig Sears has one for a pet!

PHOTOS: Snakes in (mostly) strange places

Amy Byess
Craig McKinney
Bonnie Hilton Alpharetta
Monique Bredas (Mableton, Ga).
Mollie Bradford
My front porch rocking chair.
Today a Copperhead came out if the bottom of a package from Kansas via UPS delivered to our office. 5" long but has enough venom as an adult. Just happy it didn't come out when I opened the box!
Yikes!!! I think I will use the back door! This one was after baby birds on top of a support column on my niece's front porch. He didn't get the baby birds and we didn't kill him. My husband caught him and released him far away from the neighborhood in a grassy field.
My niece almost stepped on this one IN her house this weekend.
Under the car.
The snake was waiting for the flying squirrels that come to our bird feeder nightly. This feeder hangs about 25 feet off the ground.
I opened the back door, he was wrapped around the piston thing at the bottom of the door.
In my air conditioning unit outside the house ... wrapped around the fan.
Heard something fall didn't think anything about til we were watching tv and my husband said "do you see that snake?". I flipped out once I realized he wasn't joking!
My dad's front door.
My son's bedroom floor in Gainesville, Ga
He was big and left the vestibule for my car. All I can say is thank goodness for the panic button.
That awkward moment when you own two.
In my washer after washing clothes
Hanging outside the door to my office. That is when you decide that you aren't that hungry and will skip lunch.
Found this one in my flower bed, one in the garage and another in the basement. Eee
That awkward moment when you own two.
On our dock, caught by my son.
Oops! How'd that get there?!?!
Timber rattlesnake in my garage..eek!
In the little creek at the GA Ren Fest
In my linen closet..and it was there for days before we found it because we kept smelling something weird..it was its urine

GUIDE | 6 venomous snakes of Georgia

Photo guide to the six venomous snakes of Georgia
Copperheads are the most common venomous snake found in North Carolina. According to the Carolinas Poison Center, they receive 10 times the number of calls about copperheads than all other snakes combined.
Cottonmouths, also known as water moccasins, are found in North Carolina and South Carolina. Their bite is reportedly similar to a copperhead. These snakes are typically found in swamps and wetland areas.
Pigmy rattlesnakes are native to southeastern North Carolina and the low country of South Carolina. Bites from rattlesnakes are usually more severe than those of copperheads.
Eastern diamondback rattlesnakes are native to both Carolinas.
Timber rattlesnakes are native to both North Carolina and South Carolina.
Coral snakes are native to South Carolina. Often confused with the harmless king snake, you can always identify a coral snake with this rhyme: "Red touches yellow, kill a fellow. Red touches black, venom lack."

