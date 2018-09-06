ATLANTA — A snake bite can be scary. And most have no idea if the snake is poisonous.

We talked to the Director of Georgia Poison Control Center in Atlanta. Here are some of the steps if you get bitten by a snake.

1. Get to the hospital as soon as possible!

2. Don't try to grab the snake or take a pic after getting bitten. It could bite you again.

3. Don't try and cut and suck the venom out! It only works in the movies not in real life.

4. Don't put ice on a snake bite! The ice makes the venom spread rapidly through the blood stream.

And if getting bit by a snake isn't bad enough, the cost for antivenom is expensive. Lopez says the cost of one shot is between $5000 and $10,000 dollars. He goes on to say, he's seen cases where people leave the hospital with a bill as high as $250,000.

Lopez goes on to say they treat every snake bit as a dangerous snake bit and a picture of the snake is not as important as the symptoms.

