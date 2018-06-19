JONESBORO, Ga. – A 22-year-old woman was charged and taken into custody for the animal cruelty case of Mikey the neglected dog who won the hearts of many on social media.

Jakeisha Tilley was arrested on June 14 and remains in the Clayton County Jail on charges of aggravated animal cruelty and animal cruelty for the maltreatment of Mikey, the gray pit bull.

On May 1, Clayton County Animal Control officers went to the Walden Landing Apartment Homes after a maintenance worker called about a pit bull in poor condition.

Mikey, who is named after his rescuer, was left on Tilley's patio without food or water. Authorities left a note on Tilley’s door and left.

About three weeks later, police said they received a 911 call about the dog after he was left in the breezeway of Tilley's building. Mikey was in a crate and looked malnourished. Authorities said Mikey was unable to stand and was severely emaciated.

A worker at the apartment took Mikey to an animal hospital where the staff also treated a wound on Mikey's chest. They believe it came from his inability to lift himself while he was in the crate.

Authorities went back to Tilley's apartment and found out that she had moved out. Even her management was unaware of that.

Since being rescued, Mikey has been receiving better care. He can now stand and walk again.

Tilley will have a preliminary hearing on July 3.

