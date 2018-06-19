Zoo Atlanta welcomes Enwe, a 15-year-old male drill monkey, back to his birthplace and the care of his mother, Inge. This endangered primate joins one of two drill groups living in the Zoo’s Monkeys of Makokou habitat. Zoo Atlanta is home to the only zoological population of drills in the U.S.

“We are excited to see Enwe’s story has come full-circle since he was born here at Zoo Atlanta. His arrival also gives us an opportunity to tell another story about a species that is greatly in need of conservation action and awareness,” said Hayley Murphy, DVM, Vice President of Animal Divisions.

Born July 21, 2002 at Zoo Atlanta, Enwe was moved to Detroit Zoo in 2008.

As a highly social species, drills regularly communicate and groom one another to form social bonds. Enwe is still adapting to his environment among mother, Inge; females Achi, Amaka and Drew; and male Bobby.

Facing threats of deforestation and poaching in their natural habitat of West African rainforests, drills are among Africa’s most endangered primates.

Zoo Atlanta now supports the Pandrillus Foundation’s Drill Ranch in Nigeria as one of the three 2018-2019 Quarters for Conservation initiatives.

“The drill is a model example of a species that’s directly impacted by choices we make in our daily lives. That’s an important connection for our Members and guests to be able to make.”

Zoo Atlanta will offer a behind-the-scenes look at this rare primate species on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, alongside the hashtag #TakeoverTuesday.

© 2018 WXIA