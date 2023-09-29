Zoo Atlanta Giant pandas could be forced to return home to China as loan agreement nears end

The iconic giant pandas at Zoo Atlanta face an uncertain future as their loan agreement with China nears its end.

ATLANTA — In a matter of months, Zoo Atlanta will stand alone as the solitary home to giant pandas in the United States.

The beloved pandas, on loan from China for several decades, have been an emblematic part of the American zoo landscape, drawing visitors from all corners of the nation.

The panda twins and their parents at Zoo Atlanta, part of a panda loan program with China, have been a significant attraction, captivating visitors with their adorable antics and distinctive black and white fur. However, the clock is ticking, and the time to visit these remarkable creatures is rapidly dwindling.

Zoo officials confirmed that there have been no discussions regarding extending the pandas' stay beyond 2024. This revelation comes as Smithsonian National Zoological Park prepares to return their pandas to China, indicating that Atlanta's panda family may soon follow suit.

Dr. Feifei Wang, a professor of International Affairs at Georgia Tech, shed light on the symbolism and history of the panda loan program, which commenced during the Nixon administration as a gesture of friendship between the United States and China. However, escalating tensions between the two nations have played a role in bringing this era to an end.

"It is truly kind of sad to see this win-win arrangement come to an end," remarked Dr. Wang, reflecting on the changing dynamics in international relations.

Visitors to Zoo Atlanta expressed their disappointment at the prospect of losing the giant pandas, highlighting the emotional connection that has developed over the years.

"It's kind of sad because, you know, I want to be able to come to the zoo and be able to see the pandas," shared one visitor.

A statement from Zoo Atlanta emphasized that the loan agreement for Lun Lun and Yang Yang is set to expire in 2024, after which they will return to China.

In the midst of this bittersweet reality, zoogoers are determined to make the most of the time they have left with the pandas, vowing to return for another dose of "panda-monium" before the pandas' imminent departure.