Gorillas continue to recover from virus that causes COVID at Zoo Atlanta

The zoo previously said out of 18 gorillas at the zoo, most have shown clinical signs consistent with SARS-CoV-2 infection.

ATLANTA — One week has passed since Zoo Atlanta announced some of its gorillas tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

The zoo previously said out of 18 of its 20 gorillas at the zoo, most have shown clinical signs consistent with SARS-CoV-2 infection.

As of Friday, Zoo Atlanta said nine gorillas are still testing positive for the virus. Although most gorillas have had mild to moderate symptoms, only two gorillas continue to be symptomatic.

According to the zoo, clinical signs zookeepers have been seeing include sneezing, nasal discharge, coughing, selective and reduced appetite, and in some gorillas, subdued behavior.

The gorillas' zookeepers continue to monitor their behavior daily, provide them with extra Vitamin C, and make sure they are eating and staying hydrated.

"We continue to take this challenging situation day by day, but remain cautiously optimistic that all of the gorillas will make a full recovery," Zoo Atlanta wrote on its website. "On an encouraging note, the first troop to originally show clinical signs is now symptom-free."

Every three days, zookeepers are collecting samples from all gorilla groups and individuals so they can continue to test for the virus.

Zoo Atlanta also announced all of the orangutans, lions, tigers and clouded leopards, who are susceptible to the virus, have been vaccinated. After the gorillas recover, they too will be vaccinated, the zoo said.