ATLANTA — Fun fact: You can’t immediately tell a sloth’s gender when they are born. Zoo Atlanta sent hair samples to a DNA lab to find out whether its 4-month-old baby sloth is a boy or girl and is expected to host a gender reveal online today. They’ll also announce the baby sloth’s name after hosting a competition on its Facebook page.

“The Sloth Care Team is here with what may be one of the Zoo’s most anticipated #TakeoverTuesdays to date!!” Zoo Atlanta posted on Facebook Tuesday. “If you’re wondering why it too us so long to announce the sex of Bonnie’s infant sloth, it’s because it can be very difficult to know just by looking.

To make sure we were 100 percent correct, we had our vet staff collect a hair sample and send it in for a DNA Test!”

Zoo Atlanta welcomes baby sloth Zoo Atlanta's Hoffmann’s two-toed sloth was born Nov. 4, 2018. Zoo Atlanta's Hoffmann’s two-toed sloth was born Nov. 4, 2018. Zoo Atlanta's Hoffmann’s two-toed sloth was born Nov. 4, 2018. Zoo Atlanta's Hoffmann’s two-toed sloth was born Nov. 4, 2018. Zoo Atlanta's Hoffmann’s two-toed sloth was born Nov. 4, 2018. Zoo Atlanta's Hoffmann’s two-toed sloth was born Nov. 4, 2018.

Zoo staff narrowed down their list of top favorite names for the baby sloth and invited the public to vote.

Names for a girl:

Blossom

Fern

Willow

Names for a boy:

Bean

Clyde

Rio

Even Zoo Atlanta's resident primates weighed in on their votes.

Zoo Atlanta is expected to announce the winner of the contest Tuesday. The zoo will share the news on its Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

MORE |

Zoo Atlanta welcomes new baby sloth

We just learned the gender of April's baby!

Zoo Atlanta gorilla Lulu is expecting!

44 dogs rescued from apparent puppy mill in Lamar County

Training facility for Budweiser Clydesdales welcomes first foal of the year 'Carly'