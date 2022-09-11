Zoo Atlanta welcomes new endangered species

Malfoy, 26, and Strawberry, 14, have been busy checking out their new digs, which was previously the rhinoceros hornbill habitat.

ATLANTA — A pair of wrinkled hornbills are now calling Zoo Atlanta their new home.

The zoo welcomed the new bird species last week after receiving a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

The pair is gradually being introduced to each other so only one may be visible at a time in the coming days, Zoo Atlanta said.

The Bird Team is excited to welcome a breeding pair of wrinkled hornbills, a new species for us, to Zoo Atlanta. As of this week, Malfoy and Strawberry are beginning to spend daytime together in their new habitat (previously the rhinoceros hornbill habitat)! #OnlyZooATL pic.twitter.com/yzg1ow7KYi — ZooATL (@ZooATL) September 8, 2022

Wrinkled hornbills are native to southeast Asia and are primarily black with blue skin around their eyes. Males and females can be distinguished from one another by their throat pouches, which are blue in females and pale yellow in males. They can also be identified by their eyes, which are greyish brown in females and red in males, according to Zoo Atlanta.