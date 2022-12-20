Zoo Atlanta panda predicts Peach Bowl winner

Yang Yang was able to snack after his pick.

ATLANTA — Next week the Bulldogs will take on Ohio State in a highly anticipated New Year's Eve bowl game - and Zoo Atlanta's famed panda is already making his pick.

Yang Yang, Zoo Atlanta's 25-year-old male panda, made his Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl prediction Tuesday. He's one of four giant pandas found at zoos in the U.S.

He entered his dayroom habitat and found two boxes painted with team logos representing the University of Georgia and Ohio State.

Yang Yang didn't hesitate to mosey over to his favorite team.

The giant panda is apparently a Bulldog fan as he predicted that No. 1 UGA will come out on top. He crushed the box and started snacking on the goods inside - but he later showed some love for the Buckeyes too, proving it could really be anyone's game.

Top-seeded Georgia is a fan favorite to win the 2022 College Football Playoff Semifinal on Dec. 31. The Bulldogs will play the No. 4 Buckeyes at 8 p.m. in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

More about giant pandas

Yang Yang is an ambassador for Zoo Atlanta’s most significant long-term investment in wildlife conservation, according to the zoo. Fewer than 2,000 giant pandas remain in the wild in China.