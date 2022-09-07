Zoo Atlanta welcomes Angolan colobus newborn

Its new addition was born Aug. 24 to the zoo's famous Angolan couple, Adanna and George.

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta has a wild announcement.

Zoo officials announced Wednesday the birth of a new Angolan Colobus monkey. Its new addition was born on Aug. 24 to the zoo's famous Angolan couple, Adanna and George.

The little one was born with all-white hair and adorable round eyes filled with wonder. According to Zoo Atlanta, colobus babies are born white to alert other females in the troop, or the species' community, that there's a newborn. In a way, the white color serves as a signal to other females that there's a new monkey to help raise. The zoo said as it grows, it will develop the iconic black hair and white markings distinct to the species.

This new addition is being celebrated as the Angolan colobus monkeys are classified as a vulnerable species. Zoo Atlanta has been working to conserve the species at its facilities with its own troop housed in the Monkeys of Makokou complex in the Zoo's Ford African Rain Forest.

Though the newborn is two weeks old, the zoo said it doesn't know the sex yet. It will stick with its mother for the next eight months or so before being weaned after about 15 months, according to the zoo.

Its place in the troop will largely be decided by its sex. Stay tuned for the gender reveal on the zoo's social media pages.